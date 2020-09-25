Ilika to scale up its Goliath battery production (Interview)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy a pioneer in solid-state battery technology joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the signing of a framework agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre. Graeme explains what the centre does, the difference between Stereax and Goliath, how they plan to increase the capacity of the facility in Romsey by a factor of 10, why they have chosen to collaborate with the UKBIC for the next stage of scale-up and addressing the market of cordless domestic appliances.

Ilika plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability. Stereax solid-state batteries are also customisable in shape and form, stackable and operational at high temperatures.

The £130 million UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) is a pioneering concept in the race to develop battery technology for the transition to a greener future. The unique facility provides the missing link between battery technology, which has proved promising at laboratory or prototype scale, and successful mass production. Based in Coventry, the publicly-funded battery product development facility welcomes manufacturers, entrepreneurs, researchers and educators, and can be accessed by any organisation with existing or new battery technology – if that technology will bring green jobs and prosperity to the UK.

UKBIC is a key part of the Faraday Battery Challenge (FBC), a Government programme to fast track the development of cost-effective, high-performance, durable, safe, low-weight and recyclable batteries.

In addition to funding from the Faraday Battery Challenge through UK Research and Innovation and the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, UKBIC is also funded through a consortium of Coventry City Council, Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, and WMG, at the University of Warwick. UKBIC was created in 2018 following a competition led by the Advanced Propulsion Centre with support from Innovate UK.

