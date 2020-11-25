Twitter
Ilika plc looking forward to a seventy fold increase in production (Interview)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its plans to manufacture its own Stereax products. Graeme explains how these batteries are produced, updates us on the status of the pilot line operation, the types of fabs considered, the key factors that resulted in outfitting and operating its ow n facility and the timeline for this implementation.

Ilika plc was founded in 2004 as a spin-out from the School of Chemistry at the University of Southampton. The company quickly established an international reputation for the rapid development of novel materials and secured commercial partnerships with a portfolio of blue-chip companies including Asahi Kasei, Shell, Applied Materials, Toyota and Murata . In 2014, Ilika started designing the Stereax family of solid state batteries and is now solely focused on the development and manufacture of solid state batteries for MedTech, IoT, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics. The company’s growth has been financed by three rounds of venture capital, an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange in May 2010 and three placings in April 2012, July 2018 and March 2020.

Ilika PLC

Ilika plc
