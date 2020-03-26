Ilika plc CEO Graeme Purdy Confident as Stereax plans remain on track (Interview)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its effective remote working practices and how it can minimise any impact from COVID-19. Graeme explains the kind of activities the battery development team can carry out, the effect of a global travel lock-down, operational capability, confidence for the next 3 financial years and why Ilika’s share price has been so resilient.

In a COVID-19 update Ilika’s CEO Graeme Purdy, stated, “We have taken a proactive approach to managing the operational risks posed by COVID-19. In particular, we are ensuring continued momentum with our strategy of implementing a manufacturing route for our StereaxTM miniature batteries and also the development of our large format Goliath programme. I would like to extend my thanks to our loyal team of staff, partners, advisors and shareholders through these turbulent times.”

