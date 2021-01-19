Ilika plc addressing markets that are attracting considerable investment (Analyst Interview)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is the topic of conversation when Dr Tom McColm, Partner and Clean-Tech Equity specialist at Baden Hill joins DirectorsTalk. Tom explains why he thinks the share price has risen considerably over the last 12 months, differentiates Ilika from other high share-price performing battery companies (such as QuantumScape), news flow investors should be looking out for over the coming months, how he expects the company’s strategy to evolve over the next 12 to 18 months as the battery market develops and where he would like to see the company this time next year.

Ilika plc is a pioneer in a ground-breaking solid state battery technology able to meet the specific demands of a wide range of applications in MedTech, Industrial IoT, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.