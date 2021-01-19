Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Ilika plc addressing markets that are attracting considerable investment (Analyst Interview)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is the topic of conversation when Dr Tom McColm, Partner and Clean-Tech Equity specialist at Baden Hill joins DirectorsTalk. Tom explains why he thinks the share price has risen considerably over the last 12 months, differentiates Ilika from other high share-price performing battery companies (such as QuantumScape), news flow investors should be looking out for over the coming months, how he expects the company’s strategy to evolve over the next 12 to 18 months as the battery market develops and where he would like to see the company this time next year.

Ilika plc is a pioneer in a ground-breaking solid state battery technology able to meet the specific demands of a wide range of applications in MedTech, Industrial IoT, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Ilika PLC

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Ilika plc addressing markets that are attracting considerable investment (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.