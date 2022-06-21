Ilika expecting OEM investment in 100MWh or even 200MWh line (VIDEO)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a six-month economic feasibility study in partnership with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre.

Graeme provides us with more detail on what the study covers, what it means in terms of discussions the company would be able to have with OEMs, commitment to the line without a partner or OEM, the technical development roadmap and the progress made, where this fits in following the 2 MWh line and updates us on the long-lead items and overall schedule.

Ilika is a pioneer in solid state battery technology, enabling solutions for applications such as Industrial IoT, MedTech, EV and Consumer Electronics.