Helium positioned at the intersection of research and infrastructure

Helium’s most high-profile use remains in medical imaging, where liquid helium cools the superconducting magnets of MRI machines. What is less discussed is the delicate balance hospitals face in managing such a critical but finite resource. The ability to maintain high utilisation of imaging equipment depends on a secure helium supply, which in turn underscores the resilience of suppliers capable of recovering and recycling the element.

Beyond hospitals, helium underpins some of the most sensitive areas of scientific research. Superconductivity studies, particle accelerators and quantum computing laboratories all rely on liquid helium to sustain near absolute zero environments. The same cryogenic properties enable testing for materials that must withstand the stresses of space or nuclear fusion.

The aerospace sector provides further illustration. Satellites and space telescopes rely on helium to cool instruments, limiting thermal noise that would otherwise compromise data quality. In advanced propulsion systems under development, helium supports cooling loops vital to performance.

Industrial applications add another layer. Helium’s inert and diffusive nature makes it invaluable for leak detection in sectors where safety is critical, from energy infrastructure to semiconductor fabrication. The same properties make it central to the deployment of automotive airbags.

