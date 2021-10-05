Green news: Earthshot Prize, Premier Miton, Eden Research, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Dekel Agri-Vision, Tirupati Graphite, Symphony Environmental, AMTE Power and more

DirectorsTalk Sustainability & Green Stocks contains exclusive content on some of the fastest growing London-listed and Green Economy Mark companies and industry sectors that are contributing to a more sustainable world. Here’s a roundup of our most popular Sustainability-related news and interviews in September 2021

Premier Miton Investors plc (LON:PMI) Head of Equities, Gervais Williams, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the importance of sustainability. Gervais provides a brief market update before discussing the importance of sustainability in assessing companies, and his views on a number of Green stocks and their growth opportunities, namely CyanConnode Holdings, Tirupati Graphite, Dekel Agri-Vision, Quadrise Fuels and Kenmare Resources.

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) is an AIM-quoted company focussed on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free encapsulation technology for the use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries. Eden announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Chairman, Lykele van der Broek, commented: “Eden has grown significantly over the past few years and the Company boasts high commercial potential, which the team at Eden is working hard to nurture and realise. We now possess internal skills and capabilities that we could only dream of just one year ago, and our operating environment continues to evolve rapidly in Eden’s favour. I believe that we are well positioned to seize the market opportunity and truly live up to our full potential.”

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. Vanadium is now emerging as the electrolyte in Vanadium Flow Batteries used to meet the global demand for renewable energy storage. CEO Nick Bridgen joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a patent it received in Kazakhstan for the efficient technology which it has developed to produce electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries. Nick reminds us what vanadium flow batteries are and their importance to Ferro-Alloy Resources; the significance of the new patented technology and how the company will benefit. Please find a transcribe of the interview here.

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), is a West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects. This includes its 100%-owned Ayenouan Sustainable palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire. Dekel announced its record interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Dekel Executive Director Lincoln Moore said “we believe H1 2021’s record results have been an outstanding outcome for the Company and come at an important moment as we shortly commence production at our Cashew project. In addition, with global crude palm oil prices currently trading at cyclical highs, we are extremely confident that our H2 2021 results will also show material improvement compared to H2 2020.”

This week saw the premiere of the BBC five-part television series The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our Planet. Led by Prince William, founder of The Earthshot Prize, and featuring Sir David Attenborough and other members of the Earthshot Prize Council including singer Shakira Mebarak and footballer Dani Alves, series 1 highlights the importance of producing palm oil sustainably and avoiding deforestation. Dekel’s projects have the same strategic vision and are based on existing plantations in Ivory Coast without the need to cut down rainforests. Furthermore, Dekel intends to replace existing, low-yielding varieties with higher yielding ones throughout its projects, to supply significantly greater quantities of feedstock from plantations covering the same land area.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel. CEO Jason Miles joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss test results of bioMSAR™ on a medium speed 4-stroke diesel engine at the VTT facility in Finland. Jason explains what bioMSAR is and the significance of publishing the results now; why the engine and test partner were selected; why shipping is going to be so hard to decarbonize; the bioMSAR results, other advantages, testing at Aquafuel and net zero plans for 2030. Please find a transcribe of the interview here.

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), has provided Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Shishir Poddar, Executive Chairman & Managing Director stated: “During the year under review, I am pleased to report that considerable progress was made towards achieving our goal of becoming the pre-eminent supplier of sustainable graphite, graphene and advanced materials. You do not have to look far to see just how ubiquitous and important graphite has become to our everyday lives. Not only is it central to the green energy transition and electrification of mobility, but it is also increasingly used in the fire safety, thermal management, composites and advanced materials industries amongst many others, helping to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and reduce fire hazards.”

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM), is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products. Its technology is sold into nearly 100 countries around the world, with applications in retail, medical and manufacturing industries. CEO Michael Laurier joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the recent equity subscription for 2,500,000 new ordinary shares in the Company by Vincel Investment Holdings Limited. Michael explains the broad terms of the placing and what will the proceeds be used for, more about the US Food and Drug Administration approval for d2p technology, approval from Health Canada and thoughts now for the future of the business. Please find a transcribe of the interview here.

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE), a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, announced on 18 August 2021 that the Company is shortly expected to be confirmed as a partner in a new UK Government funded project called CELERITAS to develop ultra-fast charging systems for electric and fuel cell vehicles (this announcement is aligned to a press release being distributed today by another partner involved in the project).

Kevin Brundish, Chief Executive Officer of AMTE Power, said: “We are looking forward to being confirmed as a partner in this project and to collaborating closely alongside these market leading companies in our sector. AMTE is focussed on bringing high power cells to the market which are different and complementary to traditional energy cells, and provide an opportunity to optimise fast charging, fast discharge (acceleration) and ultimately vehicle range. This is a prestigious project to be involved with and would contribute to ensuring we meet our targets for grant income.”

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, has announced that its ongoing customer engagements have led to the launch to market of four further customer products enhanced with AGM’s graphene nanoplatelets. The customers do not wish to be named for commercial reasons.

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Graphene Materials, said: “I am delighted that the launch to market of these latest customer products has now been successfully achieved, providing further evidence of the commercial momentum that we are continuing to build. Once again, this demonstrates that our approach of close technical collaboration with customers, to help them translate the unique benefits of graphene into their end products, is highly effective.”

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) is a fast-growing leading developer of highly-functional, naturally-based plastics. Plant-based bioplastics provide a more sustainable alternative to purely oil-based products and are 100% biodegradable and compostable. CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Paul talks us through the highlights from the results, updates us on the coffee filter material delay that happened in July, talks us through the impact of shipping issues, what´s driving the growth in Bioplastics, the biodegradable tree-guards and demand indicators for the fibre optic market.