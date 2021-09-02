Twitter
Quadrise Fuels International bioMSAR™ test results better than expected (Interview)

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) CEO Jason Miles joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss test results of bioMSAR™ on a medium speed 4-stroke diesel engine at the VTT facility in Finland. Jason explains what bioMSAR is and the significance of publishing the results now, why the engine and test partner were selected, why shipping is going to be so hard to decarbonize, the bioMSAR results, other advantages, testing at Aquafuel and net zero plans for 2030.

Quadrise Fuels International is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel.

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

