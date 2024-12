Gilead Sciences, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.5% Upside Potential

Gilead Sciences, Inc. with ticker code (GILD) have now 28 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $125.00 and $69.00 and has a mean target at $97.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at $92.58 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day MA is $88.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to $75.63. The company has a market cap of 117.17B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $94.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $123,578,508,508 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 1044.67, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 11.96% return on assets.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company offers products in HIV, Onocolgy, Liver Disease, Vekulaery, and Other. Under HIV, it offers Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, and Truvada. Its Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Under oncology it offers cell therapy containing Tecartus and Yescarta. Under this Liver Disease consists of Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) (Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir and Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) and Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) / hepatitis delta virus (HDV) (Vemlidy and Viread). The Company’s other products include AmBisome and Letairis. It also operates a portfolio of small molecule inhibitors targeting PARP1 for oncology and MK2 for inflammatory diseases.