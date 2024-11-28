Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals plc Unlocking 50+ Years of Quicklime Production Potential in Zambia (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) Independent Non-Executive Director, Vassilios Carellas talks to DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a maiden JORC-code compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for its quicklime project in Zambia.

In this interview with Vassilios Carellas, Independent Non-Executive Director of Firering Strategic Minerals plc, we explore the company’s recently announced Maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate for the Quicklime project in Zambia. Vassilios provides insights into the resource’s long-term production potential, the scalability of their operations, and the sustainability benefits of their approach. He also discusses the exciting possibilities for expanding production and future developments involving domains A, B, and C at the project site.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is focused on the development and supply of critical minerals. With operations centred on projects like the Quicklime initiative in Zambia, the company aims to meet growing global demand while maintaining sustainable and efficient practices.

