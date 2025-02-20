Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals Quicklime Production Ramps Up with Gasifier & Kiln1 Commissioning (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) has hit a major milestone at its Limeco quicklime project, successfully firing up its first gasifier and kiln. With production set to begin within days, the company is optimising throughput to maximize efficiency. Independent Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas shares insights into the expected output, financial impact, and the roadmap for scaling up operations.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is focused on critical mineral exploration and quicklime production, advancing projects with significant revenue potential.

