Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Fidelity Asian Values Mark Thomas ‘Get inside the managers head’ (VIDEO analyst)

Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his report on the company entitled ‘Get inside the mangers head’, lets us know what Nitin said about the company’s great track record which outperformed the benchmark, how he selects stocks from a near 19,000 companies that fall into his mandate, the position in China and what would consider the key takeaways from the report.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON: FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets.

Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian region excluding Japan.

You might also enjoy reading  CyanConnode: New contract, fundraising and Indian developments
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Fidelity Asian Values Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Fidelity Asian Values Mark Thomas ‘Get inside the managers head’ (VIDEO analyst)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.