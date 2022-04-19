Fidelity Asian Values Mark Thomas ‘Get inside the managers head’ (VIDEO analyst)

Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his report on the company entitled ‘Get inside the mangers head’, lets us know what Nitin said about the company’s great track record which outperformed the benchmark, how he selects stocks from a near 19,000 companies that fall into his mandate, the position in China and what would consider the key takeaways from the report.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON: FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets.

Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian region excluding Japan.