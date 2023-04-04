Ergomed PLC 45.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Ergomed PLC with ticker (LON:ERGO) now has a potential upside of 45.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ergomed PLC share price of 1,000 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 45.0%. Trading has ranged between 910 (52 week low) and 1,478 (52 week high) with an average of 142,896 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £531,728,545.



Ergomed PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is primarily focused on providing services to the biopharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Research Services (CRO) and Pharmacovigilance (PV). Its CRO segment is the process of developing medical therapies, drugs and knowledge for safe use in healthcare. Its PV segment is engaged in the activities relating to the detection, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or other drug-related problems throughout its lifecycle. The Company serves over 100 countries. It operates in North America, United Kingdom and Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. The Companies subsidiaries include PrimeVigilance Inc., PrimeVigilance USA Inc., PrimeVigilance s.r.o., PharmInvent regulatory s.r.o., PrimeVigilance Japan K.K., Haemostatix Limited and Sound Opinion Limited.







