Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ergomed PLC 45.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Ergomed PLC with ticker (LON:ERGO) now has a potential upside of 45.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ergomed PLC share price of 1,000 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 45.0%. Trading has ranged between 910 (52 week low) and 1,478 (52 week high) with an average of 142,896 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £531,728,545.

Ergomed PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is primarily focused on providing services to the biopharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Research Services (CRO) and Pharmacovigilance (PV). Its CRO segment is the process of developing medical therapies, drugs and knowledge for safe use in healthcare. Its PV segment is engaged in the activities relating to the detection, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or other drug-related problems throughout its lifecycle. The Company serves over 100 countries. It operates in North America, United Kingdom and Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. The Companies subsidiaries include PrimeVigilance Inc., PrimeVigilance USA Inc., PrimeVigilance s.r.o., PharmInvent regulatory s.r.o., PrimeVigilance Japan K.K., Haemostatix Limited and Sound Opinion Limited.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/Gmon3
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.