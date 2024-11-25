Follow us on:

Dowlais Group Plc 5.5% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Broker Ratings
Dowlais Group Plc with ticker (LON:DWL) now has a potential upside of 5.5% according to Citigroup.

DWL.L

Citigroup set a target price of 58 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dowlais Group Plc share price of 55 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 5.5%. Trading has ranged between 47 (52 week low) and 109 (52 week high) with an average of 5,399,197 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £761,445,965.

Dowlais Group plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering group focused on the automotive sector. The Company operates a portfolio of high-technology engineering businesses that advance the world’s transition to sustainable vehicles. Its segments include Automotive, Powder Metallurgy, and Hydrogen. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates an extensive range of driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components. The Powder Metallurgy segment provides precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the production of powder metal. The segment comprises three focused divisions under one brand: GKN Powders/Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals, and GKN Additive, supplying metal powders, high-precision powder metal solutions and 3D-printed parts. The Hydrogen segment is engaged in offering reliable and secure hydrogen storage solutions. It has over 70 manufacturing facilities in 19 countries across the world.



    Dowlais Group plc delivers £1.7 billion of adjusted revenue, down 1.9% YOY

    Dowlais Group plc provides a trading update, showing resilience in the Automotive sector despite market challenges. CEO Liam Butterworth remains confident in achieving growth.
