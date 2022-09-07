DCC non-executive Director Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic to resign

DCC plc (LON:DCC), the leading international sales, marketing and support services group, has announced that Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic, non-executive Director, will resign from the Board and as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Governance and Sustainability Committee with effect from 31 December 2022, in advance of taking up his new role as Chief Executive Officer at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, which was announced on 26 July 2022.

Ms. Laura Angelini has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 6 September 2022. Ms. Angelini has been a Director of DCC since July 2021.