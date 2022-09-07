Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

DCC non-executive Director Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic to resign

DCC plc

DCC plc (LON:DCC), the leading international sales, marketing and support services group, has announced that Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic, non-executive Director, will resign from the Board and as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Governance and Sustainability Committee with effect from 31 December 2022, in advance of taking up his new role as Chief Executive Officer at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, which was announced on 26 July 2022.

Ms. Laura Angelini has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 6 September 2022.  Ms. Angelini has been a Director of DCC since July 2021. 

The Chairman of DCC plc, Mark Breuer, commented: 

On behalf of the Board, I wish Tufan every success in his new role at Rolls-Royce and thank him for his significant contribution to the Board during his time as a Director.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.