Dalata Hotel Group PLC 36.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Dalata Hotel Group PLC with ticker (LON:DAL) now has a potential upside of 36.6% according to Berenberg Bank.

DAL.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 480 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dalata Hotel Group PLC share price of 351 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 36.6%. Trading has ranged between 310 (52 week low) and 436 (52 week high) with an average of 50,447 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £914,295,937.

