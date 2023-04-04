Clean Harbors, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 7.9% Upside Potential

Clean Harbors, Inc. with ticker code (CLH) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 175 and 130 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $153.89. Now with the previous closing price of $142.56 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 7.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $133.55 while the 200 day moving average is $116.41. The market cap for the company is $7,620m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cleanharbors.com

The potential market cap would be $8,225m based on the market consensus.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers’ oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.