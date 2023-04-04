Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 42.9% Upside Potential

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CZR) now have 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 111 and 27 with the average target price sitting at $69.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at $48.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $49.91 while the 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10,604m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $15,158m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.