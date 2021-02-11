Boku Inc. Launches Direct Carrier Billing with Microsoft in South Korea & Saudi Arabia

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, has today announced it has launched a new mobile payment method for Microsoft in both South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Customers of South Korea’s SK Telecom and Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Telecom can now make seamless and secure cardless payments in both Microsoft Xbox and Microsoft PC Stores.

Microsoft Gamers and PC users are now able to speed through checkout by using their phone number as their on-file payment method. To that end, Direct Carrier Billing will further accelerate the access and utilization of Microsoft products via digital payments for millions of SKT and STC subscribers.