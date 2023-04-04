Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Boku Inc 56.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Boku Inc with ticker (LON:BOKU) now has a potential upside of 56.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 210 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Boku Inc share price of 134 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 56.7%. Trading has ranged between 77 (52 week low) and 157 (52 week high) with an average of 477,803 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £409,632,009.

Boku, Inc. provides mobile payment solutions. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The Company operates through the Payments and Identity segments. The Payments segment is engaged in the provision of a payment platform, which enables mobile phone users to buy goods and services and charge them to their mobile phone or prepaid balance. The Identity segment is engaged in the provision of Identity services, which are used to simplify transactions or combat fraud. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Boku Payments Inc., Boku Network Services Inc. and Boku Account Services Inc.



