Apax Global Alpha 2022 results adding value to companies leads to outperformance (VIDEO)

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his recent report entitled ‘Outperformance by adding value to companies’, through some of the key numbers, explains why he expressed confidence in the NAV being real, what the unique Derived Investments portfolio brought in 2022 and any risks to be aware of.

Apax Global Alpha are a closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds advised by Apax, and a focused portfolio of debt and equity.