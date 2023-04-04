Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Trustpilot Group PLC 56.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Trustpilot Group PLC with ticker (LON:TRST) now has a potential upside of 56.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Trustpilot Group PLC share price of 90 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 56.3%. Trading has ranged between 52 (52 week low) and 158 (52 week high) with an average of 1,501,613 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £372,668,518.

Trustpilot Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides digital platform. The Company is focused on developing and hosting an online review platform that helps consumers make purchasing decisions and businesses showcase. The Company’s platform creates a place where businesses and consumers can gain actionable insights and collaborate. Through its platform, consumers can share feedback, at any time, about any business with a Website and review feedback left by other consumers. The platform also gives consumers the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services and locations based on their experiences. Its consumers can search for reviews on any business by category and any business with a Website, whether operating online or offline, can receive a review. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trustpilot Ltd, Trustpilot, Inc., Trustpilot GmbH, Trpilot Pty Limited, Trustpilot UAB, Trustpilot S.r.l. and Trustpilot B.V.



