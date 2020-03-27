Don't Miss
Touchstone Exploration in Good Shape, Excited for 2021 says CEO Paul Baay (Interview)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk to discuss year end results. Paul talks us through the highlights, progress at COHO and Cascadura, when we can expect results from Chinook, the effect of COVID 19 and volatility in the market.

Touchstone Exploration is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

