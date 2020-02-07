Don't Miss
Oil and Gas

Touchstone Exploration CEO excited with initial results (Interview)

Posted by: Giles Arbor 7th February 2020

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON: TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk to discuss flowback testing of the first stage of the Cascadura-1ST1 well. Paul explains what this means for the remaining wells, what we can expect from production rates, timing for production and expectations for the second zone.

Touchstone Exploration is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “TXP”.

