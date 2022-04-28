Tirupati Graphite Transaction Update – Variation of Long Stop Date

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials, has announced the following update to its agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Suni Resources SA from Battery Minerals Limited as announced on 17 August 2021. The acquisition of Suni Resources will mean that Tirupati will hold the advanced Montepuez and Balama Central graphite projects in Mozambique, alongside associated technical intellectual property related to the assets.

To facilitate the receipt of all necessary Mozambique government approvals for the transaction, all parties have agreed for the Long Stop Date for the transaction to be extended by three months to 29 July 2022, with further extensions possible if required.

The completion of the acquisition is pending regulatory approval and all supporting documentation has been submitted to Mozambique’s Minister of Natural Resources and Energy.

Further information is available in Battery Minerals Limited’s stock market announcement made earlier today for the Australian market.

