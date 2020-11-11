Twitter
Strix Group new strategy could bring double digit growth (Analyst Interview)

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is the topic of conversation when Andy Hanson analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Andy updates us on how the company has performed in the face of the COVID pandemic, what the capital markets day covered, what the company’s growth aspirations will change and whether the additional growth would warrant a re-rating.

Isle of Man based Strix Group, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

The company’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly. Strix Group has built up market leading capability and know-how in this field since being founded in 1982.

    Strix Group
