Big Technologies Unique asset: Growth & margins (Analyst Interview)

Big Technologies plc (LON: BIG) is the topic of conversation when Zeus Capital analyst Bob Liao talks to DirectorsTalk Interviews.

With a very impressive with 27% revenue growth and 55% EBITDA margins Bob explains the fundamentals driving the figures, his confidence in forecasting 21% revenue growth and 56% EBITDA margins, how Big Technologies positioned in the current macroeconomic environment and how the company looks in terms of a valuation.

Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

