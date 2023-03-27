Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Spectrum Brands Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Spectrum Brands Holdings which can be found using ticker (SPB) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 110 and 69 with the average target price sitting at $80.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $57.50 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 39.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $63.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to $61.05. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,399m. Visit the company website at: https://www.spectrumbrands.com

The potential market cap would be $3,337m based on the market consensus.

Spectrum Brands Holdings operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature’s Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, Good Boy, Meowee!, Wildbird, and Wafcol brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.87% with the ex dividend date set at 17-2-2023 (DMY).

