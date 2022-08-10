Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Shield Therapeutics upside potential is enormous (VIDEO)

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Dr Martin Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Despite launching a drug into the US market, Shield has performed really badly over the past 12 months, Martin explains what happened, shares his thoughts on the considerable progress made, implications for the full year, why the share price is falling, investment capital and the investment opportunity.

Shield Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of late‑stage, hospital‑focused pharmaceuticals.

You might also enjoy reading  Tissue Regenix significantly undervalued which should correct (VIDEO)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Shield Therapeutics upside potential is enormous (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.