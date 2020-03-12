Primary Health Properties Hitting all the right metrics (Interview)

Primary Health Properties plc (LON:PHP), is the topic of conversation when Mike Foster, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. We discuss the importance of Ireland and MedicX, the effect of the current global health crisis, dividends, raised estimates for dividend growth and Mike provides a summary of the risks to investors.

Primary Health Properties is a British-based real estate investment trust, specialising in the rental of flexible and modern primary healthcare facilities within the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is also a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

