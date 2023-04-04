Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pensionbee Group PLC 81.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Pensionbee Group PLC with ticker (LON:PBEE) now has a potential upside of 81.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pensionbee Group PLC share price of 94 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 81.7%. Trading has ranged between 46 (52 week low) and 144 (52 week high) with an average of 281,436 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £213,173,524.

Pensionbee Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based direct to consumer financial technology company. The Company provides online pension throughout United Kingdom. The Company’s technology platform allows customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from the age of 55. Its services include combine, contribute, withdraw, plans, self-employed and others. It delivers a customer proposition to pension holders in the United Kingdom defined contribution pensions market, catering to many people.



