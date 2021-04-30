Oakley Capital Investments sustained and sustainable NAV growth (Analyst Interview)

Oakley Capital Investments plc (LON:OCI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk. Having published a report on the company entitled ´2020 results: sustained and sustainable NAV growth´ Mark talks us through his findings, explains how and why OCI delivered sustained returns in 2020, the supports Oakley Capital provided its investee companies and the sustainability of returns in the future.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited, is a Specialist Fund Segment listed company, that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation, through its investment in the Oakley Capital Private Equity Funds.