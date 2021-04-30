Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Oakley Capital Investments sustained and sustainable NAV growth (Analyst Interview)

Oakley Capital Investments plc (LON:OCI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk. Having published a report on the company entitled ´2020 results: sustained and sustainable NAV growth´ Mark talks us through his findings, explains how and why OCI delivered sustained returns in 2020, the supports Oakley Capital provided its investee companies and the sustainability of returns in the future.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited, is a Specialist Fund Segment listed company, that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation, through its investment in the Oakley Capital Private Equity Funds.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Oakley Capital Investments sustained and sustainable NAV growth (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.