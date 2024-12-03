Follow us on:

NB Private Equity Key Takeaway from Capital Markets Day (Video)

NB Private Equity (LON:NBPE) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. 

In this interview, Analyst Mark Thomas from Hardman & Co discusses the key points from their recent report on NB Private Equity Partners, following the company’s Capital Markets Day on 6 November. The conversation explores the value propositions highlighted during the event, including the unique benefits of NBPE’s platform, market insights, and the potential for sustained attractive returns through operational growth. Mark also addresses risks in the current market sentiment and offers a detailed analysis of NBPE’s approach to value creation.

NB Private Equity Partners is a London-listed investment company that focuses on direct investments in private companies, aiming to deliver long-term attractive returns for its shareholders.

