Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

KRM22 seeing strong engagement from prospects and existing customers (Interview)

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM) CEO Keith Todd joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its audited results for the year ended 31st December 2020. Keith talks us through the highlights, expands on the financial performance, explains how the balance sheet has been strengthened, how its GRP will be a springboard for growth and what else we can expect from the company through 2021.

KRM22 plc believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. The company develops outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost risk management to capital market organisations.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
KRM22 plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
KRM22 seeing strong engagement from prospects and existing customers (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.