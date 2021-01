KRM22 plc (LON:KRM) Executive Chairman Keith Toddy joins DIrectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its trading update for the 12 month period to 31st December 2020. Keith talks us through the financial highlights, the pipeline, the effect signing two tier one banks in H2 last year has had on the company, steps taken to reduce costs in the period, the outlook and what investors can look out for over the coming months.