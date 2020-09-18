Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » KRM22 Looking to further accelerate growth (interview)
KRM22

KRM22 Looking to further accelerate growth (interview)

18th September 2020

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM) CEO and Chairman, Keith Todd joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the latest interim results. Keith talks us through the financial highlights, operational points and post period events. Keith also talks us through the new debt facility and what investors can now expect over the coming weeks and months.

KRM22, believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. They develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost risk management to capital market organisations.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.