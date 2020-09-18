KRM22 Looking to further accelerate growth (interview)

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM) CEO and Chairman, Keith Todd joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the latest interim results. Keith talks us through the financial highlights, operational points and post period events. Keith also talks us through the new debt facility and what investors can now expect over the coming weeks and months.

KRM22, believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. They develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost risk management to capital market organisations.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn