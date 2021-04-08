Twitter
Japan Income Investing: 23.7% Dividend Growth for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JP Morgan - Japan Income Fund

We caught up yesterday with Tim Mitchell, senior client director at JPMorgan, with specific responsibility for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON;JSGI)

Tim noted : ‘The directors of the company, last week announced a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share, in relation to the year ended 31st March 2021. Whilst it’s been a very eventful year, the flexibility of the investment trust format has helped the manager deliver excellent NAV performance but also strong dividend growth. The final dividend of 5.5p brings the year’s total to 21.9p which is up 23.7% over the previous year, and represents a historic yield of just over 3.9%.’

See below for full announcement.

Fourth Quarterly Interim Dividend

The Board of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) was 550.0 pence per share at 31st March 2021. Accordingly, in line with the Company’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share for the year ended 31st March 2021 will be paid on 14th May 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 16th April 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 15th April 2021.

