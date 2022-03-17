Twitter
ICG Enterprise Trust Spotlight on secondaries (Analyst Interview)

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (LON:ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Head of Investments at Hardman & Co talks to DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us a brief summary of his report Spotlight on secondaries, tells us more about the cash flow and returns, what ICGT has been doing in the market and other secondary investments or activities worth noting.

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, its purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

They invest in companies directly and through funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

ICGT have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

Hardman & Co

