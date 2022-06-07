How Oakley Capital Investments delivered impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21 (VIDEO)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

After having attended the Capital Markets Day Mark wrote a research note entitled ‘Capital Markets Day 2022 – let the sun shine’. We caught up with Mark to discuss the report and his findings. Mark explains the reason for the note title, the theme of the day, an overview of the group and explains what he discovered in terms of Oakley Capital’s education investments, technology investments and its digital consumer investments.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON OCI), is a Specialist Fund Segment listed company, which seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation, through its investment in the Oakley Capital Private Equity Funds.