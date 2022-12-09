Green News: Tirupati Graphite, Ferro-Alloy Resources and Nanoco Group plc

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is an investment approach that considers environmental, social, and governance factors in addition to traditional financial considerations.

This type of investing seeks to incorporate sustainability into the investment decision-making process, with the goal of achieving both financial returns and positive social and environmental impact. ESG investing involves analyzing and evaluating companies based on their environmental, social, and governance practices and policies, and then selecting investments that align with an investor’s values and beliefs. By prioritizing companies with strong ESG practices, investors can potentially benefit from companies that are well-positioned to manage risks and capitalize on opportunities in a changing global landscape.

This week Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist graphite company developing sustainable new age materials, announced it had raised gross proceeds of £5,000,000 by way of an institutional and private placing of 14,285,714 new ordinary shares of £0.025 each in the Company at a price of £0.35 per Fundraise Share.

The proceeds will be used to meet all its obligations to complete the acquisition of Suni Resources SA amounting to c. £3,500,000 and provides working capital for the Company to progress its activities and developments.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR), the vanadium producer and developer of the large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan, announced the completion of drilling for ore body one (“OB1”) and the partial completion of drilling on ore bodies 2, 3 and 4 (“OB2, OB3 and OB4”), following a total of 19,720 metres of drilling undertaken in 2022.

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, announced that the Court has notified Nanoco that the case between Nanoco and Samsung has been placed first in the trial schedule that commences on Friday 6 January 2023.

You can find this and more green news on our sustainability page:

https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/news/sustainable-plcs