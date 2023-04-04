Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Glencore PLC 20.3% potential upside indicated by UBS

Broker Ratings

Glencore PLC with ticker (LON:GLEN) now has a potential upside of 20.3% according to UBS.



UBS set a target price of 560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Glencore PLC share price of 465 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 20.3%. Trading has ranged between 395 (52 week low) and 585 (52 week high) with an average of 42,922,017 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £58,272,658,900.

Glencore PLC is a Switzerland-based producer and marketer of natural resources. The Company produces and markets a diverse range of metals and minerals – such as copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel and ferroalloys – and markets aluminium/alumina and iron ore from third parties. The Company is a producer and marketer of coal, with mines in Australia, Africa and South America – and a marketer of crude oil, refined products and natural gas. The Company physically source commodities and products from its global supplier base – and sell them to customers all over the world, transporting commodities by sea, rail and truck, storing, processing, and delivering them. The Company is also involved in the recycling of copper and precious metals.



