Fidelity European Trust still outperforming its peer group over all time scales (VIDEO)

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) is the topic of conversation when Recardo Bindi, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Riccardo gives us an overview of his not entitled ‘A commendable performance in a difficult year’, explains why Fidelity’s investment philosophy and long-term track record are worth re-visiting, the 2022 performance, the performance of 2022 stacking up in a longer-term context, and against FEV’s peers and what may lie in store for 2023.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) is a European investment trust. It aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

