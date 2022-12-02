Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Fidelity European Trust resilience pays dividends LON:FEV (VIDEO)

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Riccardo Bindi joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Riccardo gives us an overview of his note entitled ‘Continued resilience in difficult markets’, explains why he thinks Fidelity European Trust investment philosophy and long-term track record are worth re-visiting, issues that he touches on in the note, any effects that they may have had on the trust and shares his thoughts on fees and turnover.

Fidelity European Trust PLC captures the diversity and potential of Europe through top-ranking research and investment in high quality Euro companies.

You might also enjoy reading  Performance, prospects and risks analysed for Fidelity Asia investment trust (LON:FAS)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    You can also listen to our interviews on: 

    Youtube Amazon Spotify

    Share this interview

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    WhatsApp
    Fidelity European Trust resilience pays dividends LON:FEV (VIDEO)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Ask your questions

    Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

    I have questions

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.