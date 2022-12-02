Fidelity European Trust resilience pays dividends LON:FEV (VIDEO)

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Riccardo Bindi joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Riccardo gives us an overview of his note entitled ‘Continued resilience in difficult markets’, explains why he thinks Fidelity European Trust investment philosophy and long-term track record are worth re-visiting, issues that he touches on in the note, any effects that they may have had on the trust and shares his thoughts on fees and turnover.

Fidelity European Trust PLC captures the diversity and potential of Europe through top-ranking research and investment in high quality Euro companies.