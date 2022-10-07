Fidelity European Trust continuing to add value for investors (VIDEO)

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) is the topic of conversation when Analyst at Hardman & Co Riccardo Bindi joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Riccardo talks us through his note that was just published on Fidelity, revisits the philosophy and long-term track record, talks about the importance of pricing power, gives examples of the process and philosophy in action and the year so far.

Fidelity European Trust PLC captures the diversity and potential of Europe through top-ranking research and investment in high quality European companies.