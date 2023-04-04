Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 28.9% Upside Potential

Encompass Health Corporation which can be found using ticker (EHC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 75 and 57 with the average target price sitting at $69.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at $54.10 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day MA is $57.47 while the 200 day moving average is $53.67. The market capitalization for the company is $5,395m. Find out more information at: https://www.encompasshealth.com

The potential market cap would be $6,954m based on the market consensus.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides services under the Medicare program to federal government, managed care plans and private insurers, state governments, and other patients. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.