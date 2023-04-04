Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 28.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Encompass Health Corporation which can be found using ticker (EHC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 75 and 57 with the average target price sitting at $69.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at $54.10 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day MA is $57.47 while the 200 day moving average is $53.67. The market capitalization for the company is $5,395m. Find out more information at: https://www.encompasshealth.com

The potential market cap would be $6,954m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides services under the Medicare program to federal government, managed care plans and private insurers, state governments, and other patients. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/ITsZV
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.