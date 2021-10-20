Eden Research shares will be traded on the U.S. OTC market

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, has announced its shares will be traded on the U.S. OTC market.

Eden’s shares will trade on the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker EDNSF and will commence trading on 20th October 2021. The OTCQB listing will provide U.S. investors with the ability to trade in the Company’s ordinary shares in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours, thus allowing this group access to transact in Eden shares.

The U.S. capital market represents an exciting and untapped opportunity for Eden to diversify its shareholder base with a strong appeal to its active investor community. Eden is supporting this listing on OTCQB with new investor relations activity in the U.S. aimed at creating visibility for U.S. investors, broadening the Company’s shareholder base and improving stock liquidity.

Sean Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Eden Research plc, commented: “Our OTCQB listing marks another important milestone for Eden as we seek to become a leader in biocontrol products. We are currently in the process of securing regulatory approval for Eden’s flagship products – Mevalone® and Cedroz™ – in the U.S., which will present significant market opportunities for the business in that region. The U.S. has one of the largest organic food markets in the world, and its ongoing growth presents a significant opportunity for biopesticide market participants. As the only AIM-quoted company focused on biopesticides, we believe that Eden offers a unique proposition for U.S.-based investors seeking to participate in the rapid growth and promising future of sustainable agriculture.”

Eden was sponsored for its OTCQB listing by B. Riley Financial, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQB requirements and recommending membership. Trading on the U.S. OTC market has no impact on existing Eden ordinary shares trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and no new ordinary shares will be issued as part of the cross-trade. Eden will continue to rely on the announcements and disclosures it makes to the London Stock Exchange and will have no Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting requirements.