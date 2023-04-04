Domino’s Pizza Group PLC -17.6% potential downside indicated by Jefferies

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC with ticker (LON:DOM) now has a potential downside of -17.6% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 240 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Domino’s Pizza Group PLC share price of 291 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential downside of -17.6%. Trading has ranged between 214 (52 week low) and 391 (52 week high) with an average of 936,428 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,200,833,634.



Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights to own, operate and franchise Domino’s stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Company operates through its UK & Ireland segment. The Company’s main facility is located in West Ashland, Milton Keynes. Its pizzas are made with sourced ingredients, such as cream mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and its signature dough. The Company sells its pizza dough, as well as other food and non-food items. The Company operates approximately 1,243 stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. Its subsidiaries include DP Capital Limited, DP Cyco Limited, DP Cyco Switzerland Limited, DP Group Developments Limited and others.







