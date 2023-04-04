Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Diversified Energy Company PLC 52.6% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Diversified Energy Company PLC with ticker (LON:DEC) now has a potential upside of 52.6% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 145 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diversified Energy Company PLC share price of 95 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 52.6%. Trading has ranged between 90 (52 week low) and 144 (52 week high) with an average of 3,013,372 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £896,953,256.

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells. The Company is engaged in the production, marketing, and transportation of energy with the onshore United States upstream and midstream assets. The Company’s assets primarily consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located within the Central Region and the Appalachian Basin of the United States. Its asset base is comprised of approximately 67,000 conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil-producing wells. In addition to the upstream assets, its portfolio contains approximately 17,000 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and a network of compression stations and processing facilities. The Company’s operations are located Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.



