Diageo plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Diageo plc found using ticker (DEO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 234.24 and 175 with the average target price sitting at 200.44. With the stocks previous close at 170.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day MA is 170.71 while the 200 day moving average is 185.62. The market cap for the company is $96,466m. Company Website: https://www.diageo.com

The potential market cap would be $113,432m based on the market concensus.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

