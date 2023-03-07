Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Dekel Agri-vision doing a lot better than people realise (VIDEO)

Dekel Agri-vision (LON:DKL) Executive Director Lincoln Moore joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a February production update and an update on progress regarding the ramp up of production for the large scale cashew processing plant.

Lincoln talks us through the key points from the palm oil project update, shares his thoughts on making up a shortfall over the next 2-3 months, CPO prices, how the cashew operation progressed since we last spoke, cashew sales prices, news to look out for over the coming months and thoughts on the current share price for Dekel.

Dekel Agri-vision is a diversifying agri-business based in Cote d’Voire and already operates one of West Africa’s largest palm oil mills in collaboration with 1,000’s of small farmers.

